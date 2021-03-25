3,624 new COVID cases reported, 203 in our central region March 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,624 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,000,240 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, 41 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 24,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 4.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,084,343 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 203 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 65,250 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 312 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 128 (+2)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,614,946 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 24.

1,624,654 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,474,731 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,099,385 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 4,614,946 doses total through March 24: First/single doses: 3,099,385 administered Second doses: 1,515,536 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 124,149 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.