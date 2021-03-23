3,515 new COVID-19 cases reported, 216 in our region March 23, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,515 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 911,950 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, 39 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Our central region has 216 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,770 known COVID-19 cases. There are currently 1,577 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 335 patients in the intensive care unit.

The county breakdown is below:

TOTAL CASES

BEDFORD: 3,920 (+6)

BLAIR: 10,941 (+22)

CAMBRIA: 12,086 (+28)

CAMERON: 271 (+4)

CENTRE: 13,975 (+66)

CLEARFIELD: 6,894 (+45)

ELK: 2,446 (+10)

HUNTINGDON: 4,496 (+3)

JEFFERSON: 2,922 (+16)

SOMERSET: 6,875 (+16)

TOTAL DEATHS

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 310 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 125 (+1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+1)

SOMERSET: 185 (+0)

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%. As of Tuesday, over 4.4 million total vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania (4,416,744). 1,567,116 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,500 people per day receiving vaccinations. 2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

