35 residents, staff at Bedford Senior Living Complex test positive for COVID-19

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — 35 people, both residents and staff at an area senior living complex tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for Colonial Courtyard in Bedford says 27 residents and eight staffers tested positive for the virus.

According to the CEO of the complex’s parent company, only three residents and three staffers are having any symptoms.

He says the outbreak was discovered after a resident who went to the hospital last Sunday, and then an employee tested positive for the virus.

All residents and staff have since been tested.

He says state health officials have been notified and all infection control procedures are being followed.