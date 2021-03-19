3,455 new COVID cases reported, 206 in our central region March 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,455 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 980,302 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Thursday, 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry bring a total of 24,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,486 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 287 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,036,426 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 206 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,223 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+1)

BLAIR: 309 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 401 (+1)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 122 (+1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 185 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,043,398 total vaccine doses as of Friday, March 19 – 2,699,008 first/single doses and 1,344,373 second doses.

1,428,867 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 309,869 over last week’s total; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,270,141 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Combining those fully vaccinated and those who have received one dose only to date means 2,699,008 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

24.1% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

More than 1.4 million people aged 65 and older having received at least one vaccine.



This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18: First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155) Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 119,761 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.