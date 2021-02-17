3,413 new COVID cases reported, zero new deaths on Feb. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,413 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 902,650 known cases.

The DOH reports zero(0) additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 23,126.

There are 2,356 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

Eighty-eight(88) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 200 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 59,925 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 127 (+0)

BLAIR: 287 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 384 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 206 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 111 (+0)

ELK: 35 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 118 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 83 (+0)

SOMERSET: 187 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,749,949 doses total through February 16: First doses, 82 percent (1,313,538 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 38 percent (436,411 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 105,497 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,791,021 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,713 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,729 cases among employees, for a total of 78,442 at 1,556 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,118 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,257 of our total cases are among health care workers.