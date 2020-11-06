3,384 new COVID cases reported, 282 in our central region on Nov. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,384 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 223,950.

According to the DOH, 38 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,975.

Currently 1,599 people are hospitalized with COVID in Pennsylvania.

Seventy-four percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 11,114 cases today. That’s 282 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,408,366 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,599 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,104 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,810 cases among employees, for a total of 32,914 at 1,106 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,811 of our total cases are among health care workers.