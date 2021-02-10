3,378 new COVID cases confirmed, 230 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,378 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 880,291 known cases.

The DOH reports 125 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 22,745.

There are 2,890 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

Eighty-five (85) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 230 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 58,715 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 126 (+0)

BLAIR: 283 (+4)

CAMBRIA: 376 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 202 (+2)

CLEARFIELD: 110 (+0)

ELK: 34 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 117 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 82 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+2)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 9:

1,401,840 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,084,502 people. 1,084,502, or 76 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 317,338, or 31 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.