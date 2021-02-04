3,370 new COVID cases reported, 203 in our central region on Feb. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,370 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 856,986 known cases.

The DOH reports 146 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 22,101.

There are 3,224 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Eighty-two (82) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 203 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 57,490 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 123 (+0)

BLAIR: 264 (+5)

CAMBRIA: 369 (+3)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 199 (+4)

CLEARFIELD: 104 (+0)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 115 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 77 (+0)

SOMERSET: 181 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 12

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 880,861 of the first doses will have been administered. 1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 229,922 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 3:

1,110,783 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 650,939 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 229,922 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,110,783 doses administered to 880,861 people.

