3,361 new COVID cases reported, 147 in our central region Feb. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 929,697 known cases.

The DOH reports 0 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 23,937.

There are 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 403 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

Ninety(90) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers and vaccine chart lower on this page.

Our central region has 147 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 61,466 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 298 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 391 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 208 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 114 (+0)

ELK: 35 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 122 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 89 (+0)

SOMERSET: 185 (0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, 2,226,004 doses have been administered total through February 25: First doses, 86 percent (1,576,984 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 49 percent (649,020 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 110,412 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,876,216 individuals who have tested negative to date.