3,322 new COVID cases reported, 237 in our central region April 29, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,322 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,146,398 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, 50 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 26,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

Eighty-eight (88) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 8.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,382,980 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 237 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 73,544 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 134 (+2)

BLAIR: 322 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 418 (+2)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 220 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 137 (+2)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 95 (+0)

SOMERSET: 201 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 8

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 29.

3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 8,330,129 doses total through April 29: First/single doses: 5,257,583 administered Second doses: 3,072,546 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 151,657 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

