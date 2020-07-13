Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, new in central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals to 95,742.

Currently, 835,732 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Of the 95,742 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,092 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 18 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers.