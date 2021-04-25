3,162 new COVID cases reported, 183 in our central region April 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,162 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,134,176 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Saturday, 5 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent.

Eighty-nine (89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 7.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,349,915 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 183 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 72,756 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 131 (+0)

BLAIR: 319 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 415 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 219 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 135 (+0)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 95 (+0)

SOMERSET: 196 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 46.2% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 24, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,909,892 total vaccine doses as of Saturday April 24.

3,136,599 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 101,615 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,908,253 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,044,852 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 7,909,892 doses total through April 24: First/single doses: 5,044,852 administered Second doses: 2,865,040 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 149,034 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

