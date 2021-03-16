3,119 new COVID cases reported, 191 in our central region March 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,119 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 970,717 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, 65 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry bring a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 3.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,008,754 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 191 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 63,645 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 307 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 403 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 214 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 122 (+1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 77,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,735,484 doses total through March 15: First/single doses, 92 percent (2,486,324 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 63 percent (1,249,147 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

