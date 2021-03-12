3,074 new COVID cases reported, 147 in our central region March 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,074 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 958,382 known cases.

The DOH reports 40 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 24,530.

There are 1,494 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%, down from 6.3% the previous week.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 3.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers and vaccine chart lower on this page.

Our central region has 147 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 63,101 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 305 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 400 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 121 (+0)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1 million people fully vaccinated — more than 72,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.

More than 62,000 residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities are fully vaccinated.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13: 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,395,360 doses total through March 11: First/single doses, 95 percent (2,292,737 administered of 2,427,085 allocated) Second doses, 67 percent (1,173,730 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 116,334 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,980,898 individuals who have tested negative to date.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts: