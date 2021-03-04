3,028 new COVID cases reported, 161 in our central region on March 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,028 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 941,439 known cases.
The DOH reports 50 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 24,219.
There are 1,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 357 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 stood at 6.3%.
Ninety(90) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
The state reports more than 2.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers and vaccine chart lower on this page.
LATEST ON PA VACCINATIONS
- When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
- Gov. Wolf bill allows PA national guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Smoked at least 100 cigarettes in your lifetime? Then you can get vaccinated starting March 24 in North Carolina
- Gov. Wolf: Pa. teachers will be prioritized for COVID vaccine
Our central region has 161 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 61,924 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
BEDFORD: 129 (+0)
BLAIR: 302 (+0)
CAMBRIA: 395 (+0)
CAMERON: 7 (+0)
CENTRE: 211 (+0)
CLEARFIELD: 114 (+0)
ELK: 35 (+0)
HUNTINGDON: 124 (+0)
JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)
SOMERSET: 186 (+0)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
- This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:
- 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,666,598 doses total through March 3:
- First/single doses, 85 percent (1,840,397 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)
- Second doses, 54 percent (826,201 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 112,743 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,915,271 individuals who have tested negative to date.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received the vaccine can be found here.