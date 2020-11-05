2,900 new COVID cases reported, 277 in our central region on Nov. 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 220,566.

According to the DOH, 47 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,937.

Currently 1,599 people are hospitalized with COVID in Pennsylvania.

Seventy-six percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 10,842 cases today. That’s 277 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,391,336 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,531 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,785 cases among employees, for a total of 32,687 at 1,100 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,860 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,747 of our total cases are among health care workers.