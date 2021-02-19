2,778 new COVID cases reported, 197 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,778 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 908,773 known cases.

The DOH reports 67 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 23,480.

There are 2,124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

Eighty-eight(88) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 197 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 60,311 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 121 (+1)

BLAIR: 292 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 387 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 206 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 113 (+1)

ELK: 35 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 119 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 85 (+0)

SOMERSET: 187 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through February 18: First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 106,917 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,807,727 individuals who have tested negative to date.