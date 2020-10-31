2,510 new COVID cases reported, 28 new deaths on Oct. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,510 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 208,027.

Currently, 2,314,634 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 28 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,812.

Seventy-six percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The county breakdown is below:

Bedford – 447 (+33)

Blair – 1376 (+70)

Cambria – 1203 (+38)

Cameron – 10 (+1)

Centre – 4,272 (+46)

Clearfield – 497 (+9)

Elk – 177 (+0)

Huntingdon – 1,017 (+12)

Jefferson – 217 (+15)

Somerset – 461 (+12)

There are 2,314,634 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 at 1,070 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.