2,385 new COVID cases reported, 222 in our central region May 11, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,385 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,177,072 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, 57 new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

COVID-19 cases are rising in 0-to-49-year-olds as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.1% 5-12 4% 8% 13-18 6.3% 11% 19-24 10.5% 11.9% 25-49 37.5% 38.1% 50-64 22.4% 18.7% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

Ninety (90) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 9.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,476,217 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 222 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 75,733 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 135 (+0)

BLAIR: 330 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 422 (+1)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 220 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 143 (+0)

ELK: 39 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 129 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 97 (+0)

SOMERSET: 205 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,300,680 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, May 11.

3,939,478 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 67,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,748,289 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,687,767 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 9,300,680 doses total through May 11: First/single doses: 5,687,767 administered Second doses: 3,612,913 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 157,352 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

