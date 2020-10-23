2,219 new COVID cases reported, 192 in our central region on Oct. 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,219 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 190,579.

Currently, 2,200,868 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 33 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,625.

Seventy-eight percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 8,305 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region is showing 192 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below:

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,455 cases among employees, for a total of 30,577 at 1,039 distinct facilities in62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,906 of our total cases are among health care workers.