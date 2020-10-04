2,151 new COVID cases reported, 255 reported locally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not release its latest numbers yesterday due to “a delay.” However, the latest numbers are now updated.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,251 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, bringing state totals to 163,535.

Currently, 1,931,635 people have tested negative.

The number of persons tested and reported to the Department of Health within the last 7 days (between September 27 and October 3) is 187,883. Of these, 23,979 persons were reported yesterday, October 3.

According to the DOH, 37 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,216.

Eighty-two percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 5,944 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 255 more cases than Friday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below:

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,232 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,153 cases among employees, for a total of 28,385 at 991 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,483 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.