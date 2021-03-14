1,914 new COVID cases reported, 93 in our central region March 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 966,210 known cases.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 13, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,573 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There are 1,463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.
Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
The state reports more than 3.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.
Our central region has 93 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 63,398 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
BEDFORD: 129 (+0)
BLAIR: 305 (+0)
CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)
CAMERON: 7 (+0)
CENTRE: 214 (+0)
CLEARFIELD: 121 (+0)
ELK: 36 (+0)
HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)
JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)
SOMERSET: 186 (+0)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Vaccine highlights
- More than 3.5 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.
- More than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated — more than 74,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.
- More than 390,000 total doses have been administered to long-term care and other facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership where more than 156,000 residents and staff are fully vaccinated.
- This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:
- 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,535,956 doses total through March 12:
- First doses, 97 percent (2,361,804 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)
- Second doses, 68 percent (1,200,195 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.