18,646 new COVID cases reported in Pa., 1,305 in our central region on Dec. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 18,646 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 499,764 known cases.

According to the DOH, 184 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 12,620.

There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,305 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 34,333 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 31,922 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. 

There are 3,060,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,992 cases among employees, for a total of 52,073 at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,477 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,705 of our total cases are among health care workers.

