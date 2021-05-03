1,728 new COVID cases reported, 116 in our central region May 3, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,728 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,158,486 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Sunday, 1 new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

Eighty-nine (89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 8.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,413,028 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 116 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 74,378 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 134 (+0)

BLAIR: 324 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 418 (+0)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 220 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 139 (+0)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 95 (+0)

SOMERSET: 201 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 3.

3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 8,684,978 doses total through May 3: First/single doses: 5,427,753 administered Second doses: 3,548,102 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 154,300 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.