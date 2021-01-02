16,967 new COVID cases reported, 508 in our central region on Jan. 2

Today’s daily update will include two days worth of reporting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of January 2, there were 9,253 new cases, in addition to 7,714 new cases reported Friday, January 1 for a two-day total of 16,967 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

That brings the statewide total to 657,292 total COVID-19 cases..

According to the DOH, as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, there were 236 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 1 there were 25 new deaths reported for a total of reported for a total of 16,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-seven(67) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 508 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 44,567 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 97 (+3)

Blair: 176 (+1)

Cambria: 254 (+4)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 142 (+3)

Clearfield: 50 (+0)

Elk: 17 (+1)

Huntingdon: 87 (+1)

Jefferson: 45 (+2)

Somerset: 88 (+7)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 22

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvanian hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 1:

128,800 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

There are 3,289,508 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,151 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,812 cases among employees, for a total of 63,963 at 1,476 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,004 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,400 of our total cases are among health care workers.