1,691 new COVID cases in Pa., over 11.7 million vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has reported 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday.

The new cases bring state totals to 1,233,876 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight new deaths have been reported since Thursday, for a total of 27,898 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

There are 668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – July 29 stood at 3.9%. Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon and Bedford Counties are currently in the substantial category of transmission, according to data issued by the CDC.

The DOH has issued over 11.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date. 63.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and over are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY WITH DATA FROM PENNSYLVANIA DOH

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,726,105 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Aug. 6.

5,751,738 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,372 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 13,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 167,301 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 4,949,756 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,480 of total cases have been among health care workers.