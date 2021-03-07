1,658 new COVID cases reported, 90 in our central region on March 7, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,658 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 948,643 known cases.

The DOH reports 32 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 24,349.

There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 stood at 6.3%.

Ninety-one(91) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 2.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers and vaccine chart lower on this page.

Our central region has 90 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 62,423 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 305 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 396 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 116 (+0)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 125 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving school and child care workers. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6: 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,874,919 doses total through March 5: First/single doses, 90 percent (1,965,745 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 60 percent (909,175 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 113,718 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,942,124 individuals who have tested negative to date.