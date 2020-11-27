15,785 new COVID-19 cases reported, 1,327 in our central region on Nov. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 15,785 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday’s update, bringing state totals to 343,614 known cases.

This is a two-day total since the state did not update COVID numbers on Thanksgiving day.

According to the DOH, 139 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 10,234.

As of today, 4,114 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sixty-one percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,327 new cases today. That brings our total to 21,085 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,786,075 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 13% are ages 19-24; 
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49; 
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November. 
  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in November;
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 33,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,553 cases among employees, for a total of 40,500 at 1,249 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,459 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,336 of our total cases are among health care workers.

