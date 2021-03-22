1,578 new COVID cases reported, 92 in our central region March 22, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,578 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 988,435 known cases since the start of the pandemic.
Since Sunday, one new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Our central region has 92 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,554 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
CASES:
BEDFORD: 3,914 (+0)
BLAIR: 10,919 (+8)
CAMBRIA: 12,058 (-1)
CAMERON: 267 (+0)
CENTRE: 13,909 (+50)
CLEARFIELD: 6,849 (+16)
ELK: 2,436 (+9)
HUNTINGDON: 4,493 (+3)
JEFFERSON: 2,906 (+3)
SOMERSET: 6,859 (+4)
There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
BEDFORD: 130 (+0)
BLAIR: 309 (+0)
CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)
CAMERON: 6 (+0)
CENTRE: 213 (+0)
CLEARFIELD: 124 (+0)
ELK: 36 (+0)
HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)
JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)
SOMERSET: 185 (+0)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.
Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
The state reports more than 4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.
There are 4,053,373 individuals who have tested negative to date.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Vaccine highlights
- Vaccine providers have administered 4,311,118 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 22.
- 1,529,898 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of nearly 84,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 2,884,556 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine
- This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27:
- 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, we have administered 4,311,118 doses total through March 21:
- First/single doses, 97 percent (2,884,556 administered of 2,986,765 allocated)
- Second doses, 64 percent (1,426,543 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 121,526 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.