1,578 new COVID cases reported, 92 in our central region March 22, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,578 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 988,435 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Sunday, one new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Our central region has 92 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,554 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

CASES:

BEDFORD: 3,914 (+0)

BLAIR: 10,919 (+8)

CAMBRIA: 12,058 (-1)

CAMERON: 267 (+0)

CENTRE: 13,909 (+50)

CLEARFIELD: 6,849 (+16)

ELK: 2,436 (+9)

HUNTINGDON: 4,493 (+3)

JEFFERSON: 2,906 (+3)

SOMERSET: 6,859 (+4)

There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 309 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 124 (+0)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 185 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,053,373 individuals who have tested negative to date.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,311,118 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 22.

1,529,898 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of nearly 84,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

2,884,556 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, we have administered 4,311,118 doses total through March 21: First/single doses, 97 percent (2,884,556 administered of 2,986,765 allocated) Second doses, 64 percent (1,426,543 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 121,526 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.