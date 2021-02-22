1,521 new COVID cases reported, only 63 in our central region Feb. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,521 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 915,018 known cases.

The DOH reports 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 23,614.

There are 1,959 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

Eighty-nine(89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 63 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 60,730 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 128 (+0)

BLAIR: 294 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 388 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 208 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 113 (+0)

ELK: 35 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 119 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 86 (+0)

SOMERSET: 187 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 1,999,332 doses total through February 21: First doses, 79 percent (1,458,241 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 41 percent (541,091 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



The CDC ranks Pennsylvania sixth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 107,980 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,827,159 individuals who have tested negative to date.