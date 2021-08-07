1,520 new COVID cases in Pa., over 11.7 million vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The new cases bring state totals to 1,235,396 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight new deaths have been reported since Friday, for a total of 27,902 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
There are 692 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – July 29 stood at 3.9%. Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon and Bedford Counties are currently in the substantial category of transmission, according to data issued by the CDC.
The DOH has issued over 11.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date. 63.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and over are fully vaccinated.
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 5, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 11,726,105 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Aug. 6.
- 5,751,738 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,372 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 13,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.
There are 167,301 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 4,949,756 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Approximately 29,480 of total cases have been among health care workers.
