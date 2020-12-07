14,960 new COVID cases reported, 1,043 in our central region on Dec. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 14,960 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing state totals to 426,444 known cases.

According to the DOH, 111 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 11,373.

There are 5,300 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,043 new cases over the weekend. That brings our total to 28,222 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,943,283 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,322 cases among employees, for a total of 47,333 at 1,341 distinct facilities in66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,592 of our total cases are among health care workers.

