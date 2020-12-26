14,755 new COVID cases reported, 1,019 in our central region on Dec. 26

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 14,755 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 605,141 known cases.

The Dept. of Health did NOT have a full update on numbers on Friday, Dec. 25. This update shows numbers from Thursday and Friday.

According to the DOH, 165 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 14,883.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-two(62) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,019 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 41,849 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 89 (+2)

Blair: 163 (+5)

Cambria: 223 (+2)

Cameron: 2 (+0)

Centre: 131 (+0)

Clearfield: 40 (+1)

Elk: 14 (+0)

Huntingdon: 79 (+1)

Jefferson: 35 (+3)

Somerset: 68 (+4)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 18

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 26:

66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.

There are 3,221,108 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,497 of our total cases are among health care workers.

