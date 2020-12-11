12,745 new COVID cases reported in Pa. 1,434 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 12,745 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 470,034 known cases.

According to the DOH, 225 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 12,235.

There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,434 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 30,675 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 3,009,510 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,841 cases among employees, for a total of 50,221 at 1,381 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,425 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,424 of our total cases are among health care workers.

