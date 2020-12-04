11,763 new COVID cases reported, 802 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 11,763 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday’s update, bringing state totals to 398,600 known cases.
According to the DOH, 169 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 11,113.
As of today, 5,230 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Fifty-nine(59) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
Our central region has 802 new cases today. That brings our total to 26,090 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
There are 2,893,321 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,124 cases among employees, for a total of 45,070 at 1,316 distinct facilities in65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,900 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 15,269 of our total cases are among health care workers.