11,406 new COVID cases reported, 588 in our central region on Dec. 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 11,406 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday’s update, bringing state totals to 386,837 known cases.

According to the DOH, 187 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 10,944.

As of today, 5,071 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 588 new cases today. That brings our total to 25,190 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below: