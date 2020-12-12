11,084 new COVID cases reported in Pa., 2,353 in our central region on Dec. 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 11,084 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 481,118 known cases.

According to the DOH, 201 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 12,436.

There are 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 2,353 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 33,028 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 3,025,253 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 43,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,925 cases among employees, for a total of 51,150 at 1,390 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,451 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,562 of our total cases are among health care workers.