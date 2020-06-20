11 new COVID-19 cases in Central region, 504 new statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals over 81,000.

As of Saturday, there are 504 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 81,266. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 556,461 people have tested negative.

There are 6,419 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 81,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 80%, or roughly 64,800 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is 11 more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 240, the DOC is reporting 80% of those cases in prisoners at Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,180 of our total cases are in health care workers.