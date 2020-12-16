10,049 new COVID cases reported, 801 in our central region on Dec. 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 519,369 known cases.

According to the DOH, 278 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,068.

There are 6,295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 801 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 35,973 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 3,086,059 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,306 cases among employees, for a total of 53,593 at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,559 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers.