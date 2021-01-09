10,045 new COVID cases reported, 614 in our central region on Jan. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 10,045 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 713,310 known cases.

According to the DOH, 273 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,667.

There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-three(73) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,367,593 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 614 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 48,770 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 100 (+1)

Blair: 191 (+4)

Cambria: 286 (+9)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 150 (+0)

Clearfield: 55 (+0)

Elk: 23 (+2)

Huntingdon: 91 (+1)

Jefferson: 54 (+4)

Somerset: 106 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 24

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 8: