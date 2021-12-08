1 year since first person in world received COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been exactly one year since the first person in the world received a COVID-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan, who was 90 at the time, got her first vaccine in the U.K. on December 8, 2020.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared the anniversary on Twitter. Hochul said since then, 4.35 billion people worldwide, including 91% of New Yorkers, have received the vaccine.

Exactly one year ago today, Margaret Keenan in the U.K. became the first person in the world to get the COVID vaccine. Today, 4.35B people worldwide, including 91% of New Yorkers, have taken the vaccine. It's safe, effective & our best hope for moving past this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RaamieIuaw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 8, 2021

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine. On December 18, 2020, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Here’s a timeline of what happened with the COVID vaccines in the last year:

February 27: FDA issues emergency authorization for the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine

August 23: FDA fully approves Pfizer COVID vaccine

September 22: FDA authorizes Pfizer booster doses for seniors and others that were eligible

October 20: FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots, allows for mix and match

October 26: FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old

November 19: Pfizer and Moderna booster shots become available for anyone over 18 years old