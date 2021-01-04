Central Pennsylvanians can schedule an online doctor’s appointment with UPMC’s new Virtual Primary Care–UPMC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC announced Monday, the launch of a new model that allows adults 18-year-old and older to schedule appointments with Virtual Primary Care–UPMC for chronic and acute care needs.

Virtual Primary Care–UPMC allows patients to have a primary care provider (PCP) who can be seen using a smartphone or other device with a camera, microphone, and internet connection.

“As health care providers, it is important for us to provide care for our patients where, when and how they need it,” said Robert Nielsen, M.D., president, PinnacleHealth Medical Group. “The virtual primary care office will expand convenience and accessibility for those who are not served by the traditional office model.”

Patients will make virtual appointments with their providers through the MyPinnacleHealth patient portal.

PCPs can also refer patients to the Virtual Primary Care–UPMC satellite office if an in-person check-up is needed. Locations are available in Harrisburg, Middletown, Mechanicsburg, Lititz, Lancaster, York, and Spring Grove.

Patients can be seen virtually for chronic medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol, and mental health concerns, as well as acute issues such as sore throat, fever, sinus infection, bladder infection or rash.

Patients with severe conditions, such as heart failure or diabetes, may benefit from remote patient monitoring devices so their PCP can more closely monitor conditions and vital signs.

Virtual Primary Care–UPMC operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.