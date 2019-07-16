Hawaii Three Island Holiday

Departure Date: October 14th, 2019

Return Date: October 23rd, 2019



Day 1 : Fly to Honolulu

The moment we step off the plane we will feel the aloha spirit that draws so many travelers to this lush island paradise. Enjoy a traditional flower lei greeting. Then, we check-in to the beautiful Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa for three nights. Each room features a private balcony.

Day 2 : Pearl Harbor

We begin our city tour with the most moving site on Oahu, Pearl Harbor. At the visitor center, we view the galleries and exhibits that recall December 7, 1941, the day that catapulted the U.S. into World War II. A documentary film precedes our Navy launch out to the USS Arizona Memorial to observe the sunken battleship. E Komo Mai (welcome) new friends over a Mai Tai during lunch at Gordon Biersch Brewery. Situated on the Honolulu Harbor waterfront, we can enjoy views of passing ships while we dine. Afternoon brings us past the volcanic shaped Hawaiian State Capitol building, and Lolani Palace, which is the only palace in the U.S. once inhabited by a reigning monarch. We’ll then visit the Punchbowl, an extinct volcano and home to the National Monument Cemetery of the Pacific.

B,L.

Day 3 : Oahu

Today is your opportunity to explore everything Oahu has to offer. Relax on the golden sands of Waikiki Beach, explore Diamond Head crater, mingle with the fish at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, lose yourself in Honolulu’s downtown ambience, or spend the day immersed in culture at the Polynesian Culture Center. Enjoy dinner at the hotel’s Kuhio Beach Grill at your leisure.

D.

Day 4 : Waimea Canyon

Fly this morning to Kauai, known as the Garden Isle for its lush, tropical landscapes. We enjoy an open-air lunch at Kilohana Plantation, a historic landmark built by a sugar baron in 1935 and a remarkable example of plantation-era architecture. Then sample coffee at the Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitors Center, the country’s largest coffee grower. Later, we witness the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, Waimea Canyon. This vast gorge is a striking palette of red rock and emerald green vegetation formed millions of years ago from a collapsed volcano. We arrive at our accommodations for two nights at the secluded Kauai Beach Resort on the Eastern Coconut Coast. The charming rooms with private balconies and manicured grounds evoke a true feel for colonial Hawaii.

L.

Day 5 : Kauai

After a delicious breakfast, the day is yours to explore Smith’s Fern Grotto. This pleasant boat ride features songs and stories of ancient Hawaii. A short stroll through the rainforest opens up to the lush Fern Grotto. The remainder of the day you may wish to take a helicopter tour for birds-eye views of the island’s beauty or simply relax at the hotel. Dinner is at the hotel’s Naupaka Terrace Restaurant.

B,D.

Day 6 : Maui

This morning we fly to Maui, nicknamed the Valley Isle for the valleys carved into its mountains. Lunch at the Maui Ocean Center offers stunning views of Ma’alaea Bay Harbor. After lunch, there’s time to browse the center’s unique collection of marine life and check out the new Humpbacks of Hawaii exhibit.

L.

Day 7 : The Valley Isle

Our hotel is situated on lovely Ka’anapali Beach, three miles of gorgeous sand often cited as one of the world’s best beaches. We have the day to relax at the hotel, play on a championship golf course, go on a snorkeling expedition or travel the winding Road to Hana.

B.

Day 8 : Traditional Luau

Relax and enjoy a day of leisure or wake up early to watch sunrise from the summit of Haleakala, House of the Sun. A pleasant stroll from the hotel leads to Whalers Village, an inviting area of shops, dining, and live entertainment. Tonight, say farewell Hawaiian style at the Drums of the Pacific Luau and Polynesian Show. Enjoy tropical drinks and the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine. Our evening ends with music and dances of the South Pacific!

D.

Day 9 : Aloha Lunch

Today we explore the Maui Tropical Plantation producing pineapple, papaya, mango, and more. After a Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch, we board our flight to the mainland.

L.

Day 10 : Arrive Home

A Hui Hou (until we meet again).

