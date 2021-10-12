USPS: Send out mail, packages soon for holiday season

(WTAJ) — As the holiday seasons approaches, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is sending out a reminder: send your gifts out as soon as possible.

The USPS issued their holiday shipping deadlines for 2021 in order for mail to arrive before Dec. 25. They emphasized that the earlier packages and mail are sent, the better.

2021 DEADLINES FOR US

These deadlines exclude Alaska and Hawaii.

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

2021 DEADLINES FOR ALASKA AND HAWAII

ALASKA

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 2

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

HAWAII

USPS Retail Ground Service: N/A

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

To look at shipping dates for international and military mail, visit the USPS website.