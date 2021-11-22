Tyrone to host Yuletyme Christmas Celebration

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents can gear up for the holiday season with the “Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 3 and 4.

The weekend celebration will feature a cookie crawl, tree lighting, letters to Santa and much more. All of these events are facilitated by volunteer committees, according to Tyrone Events and Promotions.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

(At Hotel City Park)

5 p.m. – “Spirit of Christmas” Special adult beverage/punch at The Brew

5:15 p.m. – Music by the Altoona Brass Collective

6 p.m. – Tree Lighting

6:15 p.m. – Music by POPS Extension

6:45 p.m. – Music by TAHS Jazz Band

7:15 p.m. – Dance Fusion

5 to 7 p.m. – The Cookie Crawl” at local businesses

5 to 7 p.m. – “Soup Sampling” Contest

5 to 7 p.m. – “Percheron Horses Carriage Rides” (Register online)

6 to 7:30 p.m. – “Angel Omament making* at Studio Nine-54

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

8 to 10 a.m. – “Sweets With Santa” at Baked Shop Bakes

9a.m. to 4p.m. -“Christmas Craft Fair at the Tyrone Armory

11 a.m. – Yuletyme Christmas Parade

12:30 to 3 p.m. – Make A Gingerbread House, Christmas Storytime and more* at Inspection Go Building

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – “Kids Omarent Painting with Timbernation at The Brew

1 to3 p.m. – “Vintage Christmas Tree pottery class” at Studio Nine-54

4 to 10 p.m. – “Ugly Sweater Contest” at The Brew