Tyrone to host Yuletyme Christmas Celebration

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents can gear up for the holiday season with the “Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 3 and 4.
The weekend celebration will feature a cookie crawl, tree lighting, letters to Santa and much more. All of these events are facilitated by volunteer committees, according to Tyrone Events and Promotions.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
(At Hotel City Park)
- 5 p.m. – “Spirit of Christmas” Special adult beverage/punch at The Brew
- 5:15 p.m. – Music by the Altoona Brass Collective
- 6 p.m. – Tree Lighting
- 6:15 p.m. – Music by POPS Extension
- 6:45 p.m. – Music by TAHS Jazz Band
- 7:15 p.m. – Dance Fusion
- 5 to 7 p.m. – The Cookie Crawl” at local businesses
- 5 to 7 p.m. – “Soup Sampling” Contest
- 5 to 7 p.m. – “Percheron Horses Carriage Rides” (Register online)
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. – “Angel Omament making* at Studio Nine-54
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
- 8 to 10 a.m. – “Sweets With Santa” at Baked Shop Bakes
- 9a.m. to 4p.m. -“Christmas Craft Fair at the Tyrone Armory
- 11 a.m. – Yuletyme Christmas Parade
- 12:30 to 3 p.m. – Make A Gingerbread House, Christmas Storytime and more* at Inspection Go Building
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – “Kids Omarent Painting with Timbernation at The Brew
- 1 to3 p.m. – “Vintage Christmas Tree pottery class” at Studio Nine-54
- 4 to 10 p.m. – “Ugly Sweater Contest” at The Brew
