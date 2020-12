CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ferguson and Patton Township police departments raised almost $4,000 through the “No Shave November” contest.



That money was donated to their holiday “Shop with a Cop” event. After the Salvation Army identified families in need this holiday season, police officers gathered their lists and got to shopping.

They chose gifts for all of the children, wrapped them, and invited families to come pick up their packages just in time for Christmas.

