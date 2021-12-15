Five things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– With Christmas being next Saturday, why not get in the spirit by checking out these events!

1. Holiday Lights at Kennywood with the tallest Christmas Tree in PA

Bring your family and celebrate the return of a Pittsburgh classic. Take a stroll among more than one million twinkling lights and marvel at the tallest Christmas tree in the state!

You can savor the flavors of the new festive food and holiday drinks. Plus there’s raised for the kids and special entertainment for all. Make it part of your tradition between now and Jan. 2 (on select nights).

One-day passes are available now, but if you’re a theme park junkie, you get unlimited access to the Holiday Lights when you buy a 2022 Season pass.

For more details, to purchase passes, and to see a schedule, you can check out the official Kennywood website.

2. Have a night out at the movies

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the amazing films that are currently in theatres! Marvel fans can check out Spider-Man: No Way Home while musical lovers can check out the remake of West Side Story

You can check out times for your local AMC at https://www.amctheatres.com/

SHOWING THIS WEEKEND

West Side Story

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Nightmare Alley

Encanto

Eternals

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. Santa night at the Shaw Griswold Christmas display

This Saturday, Santa will be teaming up with the Central PA Humane Society to collect donations for the shelter at the Shaw Griswold Christmas Display starting at 6 p.m. He’ll also be taking letters from children on what they want for Christmas.

The Christmas Display is located on 2468 Everett Road in East Freedom, and it’s been a family tradition for 40 years, according to owner Jeremy Shaw. It features multiple character blow-ups as well as an array of Christmas lights.

In addition to Santa night, the display will host a “Fill the Truck” event from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can make donations to the Central PA Humane Society through monetary value or cleaning products such as garbage bags, paper towels or bleach.

Shaw said there might be a few furry friends that visit the display, too.

For more information, visit the Shaw-Griswold Christmas Display’s Facebook page.

4. Holidayz On Ice Show, public skate & basket raffle

This Sunday, Dec. 19, The Skating Club of Johnstown is hosting a “Holidayz On Ice Show” at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial.

The event will be open to the public and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and families can join for an afternoon of fun. The skating team will be holding a public stake and basket raffle in addition to the annual holiday ice show.

Admission will be $5, skate rentals are $4.50, and tickets for the show are $10 an include sheets of basket tickets.

For more information and to see some of the baskets that will be up for raffle, check out The Stating Club of Johnstown’s Facebook page.

5. Carlisle Winter Wonderland

Artificial Christmas Tree with Decorations, detail (Travel and Vacation) christmas tree,decorations,seasonal,pine,december,green

Head to Carlisle this weekend for the 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland at the Carlisle Expo Center.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 18 and ending on Sunday, Dec. 19, this fun filled Christmas event will feature over 105 vendors that will be on display throughout both days.

Shop local artisans, crafts, local retail, commercial businesses, vacation agents, home improvement specialists, and more. Food Trucks and Hot Cocoa can also be found throughout the expo center. Kids can also visit and get their picture taken with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, Santa.

Admission into the event will be free to all who attend. For more information, visit the TriState Event Planning Services Facebook page.