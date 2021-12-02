Duncansville community comes together with tree lighting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Blair County town is already in the holiday spirit after the Duncansville Community Days Tree Lighting on Wednesday evening

Santa Claus paid a special visit to the event. Hot chocolate and soup were also available for guests to keep warm. Duncansville Mayor Eric Fritz said it is important to celebrate Christmas and bring the community together.

“It feels great,” Fritz said. “I really enjoy being part of the community like this. A lot of volunteers from the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have helped out.”

This was the third year of the tree lighting event.