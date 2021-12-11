Blair Concert Chorale to perform ‘Lovely Are Thy Branches’ in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair Concert Chorale will be celebrating the holiday season with their “Lovely Are Thy Branches” musical performance.

The performance is set to begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center located at 2212 Sixth Avenue, Altoona. To kick off the show they will be performing “We’re Gonna Decorate the Christmas Tree.” Pittsburgh harpist Alice Statham will accompany the Chorale in “Lullay, Litel Child,” “Little Tree” and “Still, Still Night.”

Statham, who is a Centre County native, is a senior at Carnegie Mellon University and is a harp performance major. She has been studying classical harp for 15 years.

More than 30 singers make up the Chorale, directed by Christopher Bartley who became the Artistic Director of the Blair Concert Chorale in May 2020. He also is a Music Director and instructor for music at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Tickets for General Admission are $15 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at Thompson Pharmacy in Hollidaysburg, online or at the door.