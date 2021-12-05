Altoona car dealership accepting gifts for families in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A car dealership in Altoona is doing its best to help spread some holiday cheer this year.

The Dean Patterson Automotive Group has been collecting Christmas gifts for local families that are in need. A tree is set up in the group’s showroom that has gift tags on it that community members can grab to see what the requested gifts are.

Workers at the dealership say that they have already seen a great turnout from the local community so far and that it does bring them joy to be able to give back.

“I think that always makes you feel good when you can do something for somebody,” General Sales Manager Jean Johnson said. “You know, when they brought the items that they purchased for these families, knowing that they were going out and buying for a specific child, it wasn’t just buying a gift and sticking it under a tree, it was buying for that 13-year-old boy, that needed a coat, needed boots, needed a toy. They really put thought and effort into it.”

Gifts are being collected until Dec. 20 and can be dropped off unwrapped with the tag.